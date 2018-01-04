Entertainment News
Winter Wonderland Updates!

Stay informed about the winter weather. See the latest from ABC 11:

N.C. Emergency Information & Reports

English & Spanish: (888) 835-9966

Hearing Impaired: (800) 735-8262

American Red Cross

Triangle Area Phone: (919) 231-1602

Rocky Mount Phone: (252) 977-1720

Wilson Phone: (252) 237-2171

Gas Leaks

PSNC 1-877-776-2427.

Rocky Mount Utility (252) 467-4800

Wilson Energy 252-399-2432

Greenville Utility Hotline 1-855-767-2482

Electricity

NC Electric Cooperatives

Duke Energy 1-800-POWERON (1-800-769-3766) – Outage map

Telephone

AT&T: 800-288-2020

CenturyLink: 800-672-6242

Verizon: 800-483-1000, Spanish 800-743-2483

In case of medical emergency or fire, please call 911.

