Anita Wilson Gives Wonderful Performance On New Year’s Eve [VIDEO]

Anita Wilson has been doing amazing things for quite some time. Her beautiful vocals and powerful lyrics get her fans excited. On New Year’s Eve, Wilson performed and fans loved every moment of it.

On her Facebook post she wrote, “Just be who you are. That’s your magic. That’s what works. That’s who we need. That’s who God created. That’s who rocks. Ain’t God Good?! {“You Love Me” LIVE on NYE2017 @faithfulcentral} #VintageWorshipAlbum #Vinyl#GrammyNominated #Soul #Gospel #Curvy#Woman #AnitaWilson #MsAnitaWilson #MAW.” She even took the song “Best Of My Love” and talked about Jesus. Her back up singers were magical and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us in 2018.

