James Fortune Shares How He Uses Style In His Ministry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

James Fortune chatted about his personal style, and why he’s careful about what he chooses to wear. Having grown up a church boy, and spending his life in ministry, he knows the importance of presentation.

But as someone who spends a lot of time ministering youth, he makes sure he’s not too dressed up. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

