Faith Walking: Use Your Keys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

If you were given a key, but chose not to use it, that’s your fault, right? Erica Campbell reads from Matthew 16:19, which says “and I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven.” There is so much in the word of God that tells us everything that God has provided for us.

God has “given” us the key, and “giving” means in the widest capacity, for all God’s children. So you can bind the enemy and his plan because God has given you the key to do so. Thank God in advance and declare and decree what will happen in your life. You don’t have to cry and beg, because God has already given to us. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

