Ericaism: No Cheerleaders?! Keep Going Anyway [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ericaism: No Cheerleaders?! Keep Going Anyway

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
In life, everybody isn’t going to like you. Erica Campbell explains, even though she has been singing since she was really young, every step of the way she has heard discouragement. But she kept going, and she is here today because she remained focus and didn’t listen to the naysayers, or wait for a cheerleader.

Stick with your calling, and remember what you’re in it for. You can’t let every little hiccup stop you on the way. Even the bible says, “if you faint in the day of adversity, your strength is small.” Stay focused, and keep going, not matter how hard it gets. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Ericaism from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

