Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That Just Earned Her Ph.D

This is the story we need start off our year!

A 23-year-old woman recently earned her PhD from the University of Wisconsin after starting undergrad at the age of 12!

According to WECT News, Julia Nepper’s always knew their child was gifted, so they homeschooled her when her parents realized she wasn’t being challenged in the classroom. Now, she is making history and national news.

“I’m so proud of her,” her mother Nadine Nepper told the news station.

“All that hard work has paid off. It’s hard to believe she was kept back in kindergarten that one year.”

Getting fancy for Christmas dinner! pic.twitter.com/Ec6RyAua3g — Julia Nepper (@DietDrNepper) December 26, 2017

Julia acknowledges that starting her high education at such a young age may be seen as strange, but with the support of her family she could handle it.

“Most of the people I’ve met, in my life, could have done what I did if they had the right support,” said Julia. “I don’t fault my parents, pushing me, with regards to my education. Clearly, I could handle it and it worked. So they must have done something right.”

What’s next for Julia? She plans on living life to the fullest, which includes maybe moving to Japan for work.

“I’ve been in college most of my life and I haven’t really been in the real world,” Julia said. “It’s exciting but actually scary to go out and get a job.”

Congrats Julia! We are so proud of you!

