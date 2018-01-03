Get Up Erica
Thomas S. Monson, President Of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Dies

The Light NC staff

Posted 18 hours ago
Thomas S. Monson, was president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 2008. According to The New York Times, Monson died in Salt Lake City at the age of 90. Monson was known for not changing any of the rules of the Mormon church.

Women demanded to be ordained as priest, but he did not bend. Mormon also believed that homosexuality was immoral and believed only men and women should be together. Many people debated what the church was doing, but he also lowered the minimum age of for service.

He allowed men to start at 18 and women to begin at 19. Richard Lyman Bushman, a Mormon scholar and Columbia University historian said, “That sent shock waves through the church. It changed the whole view of what women would do: that they would go just like the men. There was a great surge of readiness. It changed their mentality.” Monson is survived by his three children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

