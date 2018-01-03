Big Redd Shares How He Finally Got Fred Hammond’s Attention [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Christian Rapper Big Redd hails from South Carolina, and has opened up for artists like Travis Greene and Kierra Sheard. He spoke with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his song, “Running Back To You,” which he says he started writing two years ago. He recalled immediately wanting Fred Hammond to be on it, and talking to God about what to say in the song.

He talks about his intent to change generations by making gospel relatable to them, especially in a culture today where everything comes at you so fast.He shares his desire to be honest about all the different places you can be in your relationship with God. Big Redd also details how he eventually got Fred Hammond’s attention. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

