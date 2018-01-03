Why Dr. Ian Smith Doesn’t Believe In New Year’s Resolutions For Weightloss [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Ian Smith is a New York Times best-selling author and TV personality. He has authored fourteen books and served two terms on President Obama‘s council for fitness, sports and nutrition. At the start of a new year, dieting and working out is often the focus for many.

Follow @GetUpErica

But Dr. Ian Smith explains why weight loss shouldn’t be a part of a New Year’s resolution, and how people commonly make a mistake in their choosing of a workout and dieting plan that fits them. He also talks about where to get protein on a meat-free diet, and why you should stay away from farm-raised fish. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Healthy Ever After: Dr. Ian Smith Reveals Sweets You Can Eat Without The Sugar [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Busts A Myth About Losing Belly Fat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Dr. Ian Smith Explains Why Men Lose Weight Faster Than Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: