Why Dr. Ian Smith Doesn’t Believe In New Year’s Resolutions For Weightloss [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Ian Smith is a New York Times best-selling author and TV personality. He has authored fourteen books and served two terms on President Obama‘s council for fitness, sports and nutrition. At the start of a new year, dieting and working out is often the focus for many.
But Dr. Ian Smith explains why weight loss shouldn’t be a part of a New Year’s resolution, and how people commonly make a mistake in their choosing of a workout and dieting plan that fits them. He also talks about where to get protein on a meat-free diet, and why you should stay away from farm-raised fish. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
