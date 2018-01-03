The Wake Up: Trump Continues To Push Us Closer To War, Black Trans Woman Who Slammed Caitlyn Jenner Is Running For Office, Guess Who Wants Hillary Clinton’s Top Aide In Prison

Big Buttons

Donald Trump is obsessed with being bigger than everyone else, whether it’s buttons or hands, 45 wants you to know he is large and in charge. He especially doesn’t like North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un talking about big buttons, which is why he posted this ridiculous tweet last night.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump’s orange soul must be craving to go to war. His massive ego wants to exercise complete destruction and we should all be very afraid. Trump and Kim Jong-un are two crazy peas in a hyper-masculine pod. They will go to any lengths to prove who is more powerful.

Trans Is Powerful

Ashlee Marie Preston went viral when she slammed Caitlyn Jenner for supporting Donald Trump. The transgender activist famously told her, “It’s really f**ked up that you continue to support somebody…that’s erasing our f**king community. And you support it!” Watch the clip below:

Now, Ashlee is taking her activism to the next level by running for the District 54 State Assembly seat in California. She told The Advocate, “We are more than poll percentage points; we are real people with real stories. I fully intend to continue honoring those experiences, and advocating for those who don’t have a seat at the table.” We are rooting for you, Ashlee!

Petty Pres

Even though Trump is under investigation for collusion with Russia, he is calling for other people to be locked up. His stink eye is on Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton‘s former top aide. Just recently, the State Department posted emails found on her estranged husband’s (Anthony Weiner) computer, which included confidential government information. The Daily Caller also reports that Huma, “forwarded sensitive State Department emails, including passwords to government systems, to her personal Yahoo email account.” Of course, Trump seized the moment and tweeted this:

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Trump should worry about his own investigations and not blowing up the world by feuding with Kim Jong-un.

