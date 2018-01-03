The Tonga Sisters Give Chills Singing For The Lord [VIDEO]

The Tonga Sisters are known for their beautiful voices and harmony. Recently they posted a video on Facebook singing together and it is giving fans the chills. They have perfect pitch that can touch your soul.

Their voices sing to the Lord in the most amazing way. One of the lyrics in the song go, “Let the love of God come in,” and that is just what their doing. Listen to The Tonga Sister and let us know what you think of it!

