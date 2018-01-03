Get Up Erica
James Fortune Reflects On The Patriots' 2017 Super Bowl Win [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

James Fortune talks about last year’s Super Bowl between the Falcons and the Patriots, and the devastating and abrupt turn of events that had many of the Falcon’s fans shocked when their team didn’t come out on top.

Despite how devastating that was for Atlanta fans, James says it just shows how incredible the Patriots are as a team, and the strength of the incredible quarterback, Tom Brady. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

