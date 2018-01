Ericaism: Stand In The Power Of God’s Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell reminds us that words are powerful. What you say to yourself and think about yourself has power. Sometimes we whisper things to ourselves that affirm what the enemy has said and not what God has said. She reads from Hebrews 4:12, which says “for the word of God is living, active, and sharper than any two edged sword.”

Erica implores us to gain an understanding about what God has said about us. All you have to do is acknowledge God and tell Him you receive his blessings, because He has already given them to you. Stop letting the enemy take you down! God can handle all- and He already has. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

