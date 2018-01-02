Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer Of Major Moves For 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says that he doesn’t have any new year’s resolutions, but he is making some changes. First off, GRIFF talks about breaking his own rules and putting his dog in clothes because it’s so cold.

He also talks about a major phone decision he’s about to make, and some other, well, personal changes he has settled on. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

