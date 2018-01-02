Faith Walking: Be Kind But Check Your Motives [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell talks about checking our motives. It’s one thing to be kind to people, or to carry out acts of kindness and giving on the less fortunate. But there are some folks out here who use their “kindness” to stroke their ego.

Doing the right thing doesn’t give you the right to gloat! In fact, we’re not supposed to gloat and celebrate ourselves for doing what we should be doing always. Be kind to be kind; not for bragging rights. If you’re heart isn’t in the right place, it doesn’t count! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

