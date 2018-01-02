Fred Jerkins On Joining The Fight Against Cancer After His Wife Passed [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jonathan Nelson and Fred Jerkins talked with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about cancer. They discussed their new project, “White Flag,” which they joined forces on for St. Jude & Susan G. Komen for cancer awareness. Fred talked about losing his first wife to breast cancer, and wanting to get a project together that contributed to the cause.
Jonathan talks about his friendship with Fred, and wanting to give back to the community and raise awareness about cancer, which he has also dealt with in his family. He says he “wanted to be a source of reminder that God can still work miracles.” They also talk about the first single off of “White Flag,” which is called “We Won” and features Jonathan, who also was a writer on it. Fred discusses Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
In Memory Of Those We Lost To Breast Cancer [PHOTOS]
18 photos Launch gallery
1. Syvilla Fort, dancer, choreographer and trailblazer died of breast cancer at age 58. (YouTube)
1 of 18
2. Super model, business icon, author and the epitome of fabulous, Naomi Sims died of breast cancer at age 60. (AP)
2 of 18
3. Jazz singer, songwriter and pianist Nina Simone died of breast cancer in 2003 at age 70. (AP)
3 of 18
4. Hattie McDaniel, the first black actress to win an Oscar died of breast cancer in 1952 at age 57. (Tumblr)
4 of 18
5. Patricia Roberts Harris, first African-American U.S. Cabinet Secretary, died of breast cancer at age 60. (AP)
5 of 18
6. Lead singer of Whild Peach and songwriter Screechy Peach or ‘Peaches’ died of breast cancer in 2007 at age 47.
6 of 18
7. Jazz pianist and singer Shirley Horn died after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 71 years old.
7 of 18
8. Attorney, author, public speaker and activist Elizabeth Edwards died of breast cancer in 2010 at age 61. (AP)
8 of 18
9. Fannie Lou Hamer, politician and anti-segregation activist died of breast cancer at age 59.
9 of 18
10. Singer/Songwriter Minnie Riperton was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 28 and died three years later in 1979.
10 of 18
11. Singer and songwriter Syreeta Wright died in 2004 of side effects from radiation treatments for breast cancer. She was 58.
11 of 18
12. Singer Doris Coley of the Shirelles died of breast cancer in 2000 at age 58.
12 of 18
13. Actress Roxie Roker died of breast cancer in 1995 at the age of 66. Lenny singing ‘Thinking of You’ in memory of his mom.
13 of 18
14. Film actress and cast member of SNL Danitra Vance died of breast cancer in 1994 at age 40.
14 of 18
15. Married to Beatles member Paul McCartney American musician, photographer and animal rights activist Linda McCartney died of breast cancer at the age of 57.
15 of 18
16. Shirley Graham Du Bois an award winning author, playwright, composer, and activist for African Americans died of breast cancer on March 27, 1977 at the age of 80 in China. She was married to the civil rights activist W. E. B. Du Bois
16 of 18
17. June Jordan was a Caribbean American poet and activist especially known for her contributions to the feminist theory. She died of breast cancer at the age of 65.
17 of 18
18. Margaret Walker was an American poet and writer known for her award-winning poem “For My People” and book “Jubilee”. She died of breast cancer in 1998 at the age of 83.
18 of 18