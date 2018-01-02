Fred Jerkins On Joining The Fight Against Cancer After His Wife Passed [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jonathan Nelson and Fred Jerkins talked with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about cancer. They discussed their new project, “White Flag,” which they joined forces on for St. Jude & Susan G. Komen for cancer awareness. Fred talked about losing his first wife to breast cancer, and wanting to get a project together that contributed to the cause.

Follow @GetUpErica

Jonathan talks about his friendship with Fred, and wanting to give back to the community and raise awareness about cancer, which he has also dealt with in his family. He says he “wanted to be a source of reminder that God can still work miracles.” They also talk about the first single off of “White Flag,” which is called “We Won” and features Jonathan, who also was a writer on it. Fred discusses Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jason & Jonathan Nelson On Why They Haven’t Made An Album Together Yet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jonathan Nelson On Why “Fearless” Is His Greatest Work Yet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Fred Jerkins Gives Us Inspiration In New Song “We Won” [NEW MUSIC]