Love Talking: Love Is A Choice [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We like to think of Love in the more fun, dreamy romantic sense. But the truth is, love is a choice. In long-term relationships, whether married or not, things change. Because life throws changes at us. With all of those changes, you have to refocus and make the choices that get you through.

Love has its ups and downs, but when things get tough, you’ve got to make the decision to choose love through all the noise. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this Love Talk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

