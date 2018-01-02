James Fortune Gives Tips On Beard Care [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

James Fortune‘s beard is always looking in tip-top shape. He breaks it down for all of the men out there with beards who might need a little bit of help keeping theres moisturized, clean and happy. Despite what you might think, beards need just as much care as the hair on your head.

He breaks down how often he washes it, and what he uses to condition it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

