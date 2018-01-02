Local
Snow Is On The Way

Melissa Wade

Source: Kristin Duvall / Getty

Some snow may be on the way for some of our local eastern counties beginning Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Cumberland, Edgecombe, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne, and Wilson counties until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Check out the full forecast and areas affected at ABC11.

