Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Seeking Guidance From Pastor

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been hanging out again and it looks like things are getting serious. According to People, the two are seeking guidance from Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz about their relationship. Reports also state that they aren’t boyfriend and girlfriend as of yet.

The two want help from the church to work on a better relationship. An inside source says, “They don’t want to repeat the same patterns as before. They’ve clearly had issues in the past, so they’re receiving some guidance from Carl.”

According to other sources, Gomez is currently not talking to her mother, but don’t know if its because of Bieber. Another sources says, “I think he’s trying to be somehow normal in such an abnormal world, trying to find that place. I feel like he’s growing up and I’m really proud of him.” We hope seeking guidance helps strengthen their relationship.

