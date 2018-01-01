Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: You Can Endure Temptation [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 1, 2018
Erica Campbell reads from James 1:12, which says “blessed is the man who endureth temptation.” The important word there is “endureth,” because it means to go through it. You can’t avoid all of life’s problems, but you gain strength when you are able to be in the presence of something and still keep your mind, heart and spirit right. When you are enduring temptation, not resist or avoiding it, you gain strength.

When you endure; stand strong, hold onto your faith and respond according to it, that’s how you come out on the other side for the better. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

 

