Faith Walking: You Can Endure Temptation [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell reads from James 1:12, which says “blessed is the man who endureth temptation.” The important word there is “endureth,” because it means to go through it. You can’t avoid all of life’s problems, but you gain strength when you are able to be in the presence of something and still keep your mind, heart and spirit right. When you are enduring temptation, not resist or avoiding it, you gain strength.
When you endure; stand strong, hold onto your faith and respond according to it, that’s how you come out on the other side for the better. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage
