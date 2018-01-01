Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Pretty Wedding Picture Or Good Lasting Marriage? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 1, 2018
Erica Campbell talks about a conversation she had with a young lady about love. Sometimes, when young couples get married, there is a huge emphasis on the wedding decor and the pictures, and not enough of a focus on the actually preparing the relationship for marriage. You’ve got to come to an agreement on the practical stuff, like kids, schools, what kind of churches will you go to, and how you plan on saving.

Most importantly, though, you’ve got to prepare your hearts so that when the tough stuff comes, you can pray each other through. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

