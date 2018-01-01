Get Up Erica
Kelontae Gavin On Being In Awe Of How God’s Anointing Transfers Through Technology [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 1, 2018
Kelontae Gavin went viral after singing the gospel classic “I Won’t Complain” in his high school cafeteria four years ago. He talks with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his first single, “Higher,” and singing on BET’s Joyful Noise last year. He talks about coming from a family of believers, and being a member of Bold Ministries International in Monks Corner, South Carolina. Kelontae talks about how the video changed his entire life, in every area. Kelontae also shares his awe at how god’s anointing can transfer through cell phones and technology and touch people’s lives.

Kelontae shows his excitement to graduate high school this year. Plus, Erica Campbell gives advice as he embarks on a this journey as a solo artist for the first time. Kelontae reveals when the rest of his album, titled “The Higher Experience” is going to come out. He also gushes about how it feels to hear Erica Campbell gush about his voice. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

