Erica Campbell Talks About Feeling The Call Back To Mary Mary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica & Tina Campbell, the dynamic sisterly duo that makes up Mary Mary, have been on their solo missions for a little while now. But that doesn’t mean they’ve completely turned their attentions away from their impactful and popular joint projects.

In fact, Erica says she can feel the time nearing for a new chapter of Mary Mary. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

