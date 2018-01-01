Tam Hush Lee On Knowing When & How To Purge Your Closet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On a Fashion Friday, celebrity wardrobe stylist and costume designer Tam Hush Lee chatted with Erica Campbell! She gave some incredibly helpful tips on purging your closet, and why you have to make sure that you do purge your closet ever so often. Tam also explains how you know it’s time to purge your closet.

It’s important for you to take note of your mood when you purge your closet, get a great playlist together, equip yourself with the right objective friend and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

