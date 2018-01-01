James Fortune Explains How He Deals With Negativity On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

James Fortune explains how he deals with the negatives that come with social media. Even though the negatives are going to come, he doesn’t allow himself to get pulled into any of the drama. James explains how he avoids getting caught up in the circus that social media can become.

He also shares the reason why Instagram is his favorite social media platform to interact with people on. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

