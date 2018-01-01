Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Protecting The Relationship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 1, 2018
For this Love Talk, Erica Campbell talks about the ups and downs of her parents relationship. Her parents married each other three different times! Throughout that whole journey, however, her mom protected her children’s perceptions of their father. Erica explains that sometimes, we tell too much to our children, and can end up ruining the way they view their parent.

Plus, Erica Campbell talks about how all this affected her quest to do right in her own journey to marriage. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

