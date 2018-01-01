Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Put God In The Driver’s Seat [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 4 hours ago
7 reads
Leave a comment

Everybody works to get their plans in order, but there’s a difference between that and trying too much to be in control of everything. In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell reminds us that it’s important as we go about life to focus on God’s plan for us and move according to it.

Don’t tell yourself that you can’t. Let God be God, and follow his lead. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Nevermind, I’ll Do It Myself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: You’ll Be Okay [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Ericaism: Feel How You Feel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ericaism: Put God In The Driver’s Seat [EXCLUSIVE]

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 day ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 week ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 4 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 4 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 4 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17