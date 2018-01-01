Ericaism: Put God In The Driver’s Seat [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Everybody works to get their plans in order, but there’s a difference between that and trying too much to be in control of everything. In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell reminds us that it’s important as we go about life to focus on God’s plan for us and move according to it.

Don’t tell yourself that you can’t. Let God be God, and follow his lead. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

