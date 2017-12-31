Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell & GRIFF Show Gratitude For Another Year Of “Get Up!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

As another year comes to a close, there is one phrase Erica Campbell & GRIFF can’t stop saying: thank you! They share the amazing feeling of meeting fans and feeling their support all year long, from impromptu love shown in public places like grocery stores, or the support received online.

Plus, Erica Campbell and GRIFF pass along the year’s well-wishes from fans to each other! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

