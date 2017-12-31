Get Up Erica
Why Erica Campbell Has All Her Children Sing In The Church Choir [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted December 31, 2017
Erica Campbell put all of her kids into the church choir, and they learned to sing God’s praises right alongside their mommy. At first, they weren’t totally into it. But now, not only does everybody sing, but they also are learning to play various instruments.

Erica explains what was behind her initial decision to make sure all her kids learned to use their voices. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

