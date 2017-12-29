Bless Up: Erica Garner And Family Receive Love, Support And Prayers

Erica Garner and her family have received tons of support amid the activist’s health crisis. The courageous activist daughter of Eric Garner, 27, had suffered brain damage after a heart attack Saturday night, the New York Daily News reported Thursday. She is in a medically induced coma, having remained on life support, according to reports.
At a dark and difficult time, her family has held onto hope. “She’s not gone, she’s brain dead,” Garner’s mother Esaw Snipes said. “Physically she is still with us.”
Garner’s family also have kept friends and those on social media updated about the activist’s critical condition via Twitter over the last few days. But they, along with other individuals, have expressed some ire over some of the media coverage about the brave woman as well.
Though the stories on Garner may be a source of contention, the support that she is receiving is not. Dozens of tweets have lifted up prayers and kind thoughts for Garner to make a full recovery, a miracle that several people believe will come true. Garner reportedly has limited brain function, but her family is being greatly encouraged to expect many more years with the justice advocate.
The family remains humbled and grateful for the well wishes. “The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support,” a tweet from Garner’s official Twitter account read Monday. “Thank you all for your continued support for Erica,” another tweet read.
They retweeted one message that seemed to sum up a lot of their thoughts: “The Garner family has asked for everyone to stop saying RIP because Erica is very much still alive and holding on. She is a fighter. Please respect their wishes Prayers up for Erica and the entire Garner family.”
SOURCE: New York Daily News
SEE ALSO:
Heartbreaking: Erica Garner Is ‘Brain Dead’ Days After Massive Heart Attack, Family Says
Erica Garner Condemns Clinton Staff Over WikiLeaks Emails About Her Father