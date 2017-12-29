Local
Bitter Cold Temps To Bring In The New Year

Melissa Wade

While there’s no expected snow, the cold weather is here and will stick around for the New Year celebrations.

A blast of cold air and near freezing temps are expected to grip our area for the next few days.  Many say the temps are the coldest for the New Year since the mid 1960’S.

So make sure you bring the pets inside and check on your neighbors especially the elderly.  The forecast for New Years Eve and the New Year is 33 degrees on Sunday and a high of only 28 on Monday.

Go to WRAL.com for a full forecast

 

For cold Weather Safety Tips CLICK HERE

 

cold weather tips

