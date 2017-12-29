Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

James Fortune Talks About Choosing Featured Artists Carefully For Latest Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

James Fortune talks about his process for choosing the featured artists on his songs. For his latest album, “Dear Future Me,” he reveals that he limited his choices to those who were very close, trusted friends that have been there for his journey in the last three years.

James explains why he choose to do things that way this time around. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: James Fortune On How Taking Responsibility Helped Him Heal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: James Fortune On The Difficult Journey To Self-Forgiveness [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: James Fortune “I Forgive Me” [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 7 days ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17