Ericaism: Nevermind, I’ll Do It Myself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sometimes, Erica Campbell explains, you have to do the work yourself. Erica explains that when she wakes up in the morning, there’s nobody to do it for her. Nobody is texting her motivational quotes or being her cheerleader. So it is her responsibility to speak to God and gather the strength to tackle the day.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica talks about reminding herself about what God says about her, and what her purpose is in her life. Even when it’s dark and nobody’s there, you have to tap into that strength. Get yourself for the success that is coming to you- be your own cheerleader! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Ericaism on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: You’ll Be Okay [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Feel How You Feel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Wisdom During Disappointment [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]