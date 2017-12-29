Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: Nevermind, I’ll Do It Myself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Sometimes, Erica Campbell explains, you have to do the work yourself. Erica explains that when she wakes up in the morning, there’s nobody to do it for her. Nobody is texting her motivational quotes or being her cheerleader. So it is her responsibility to speak to God and gather the strength to tackle the day.

Erica talks about reminding herself about what God says about her, and what her purpose is in her life. Even when it’s dark and nobody’s there, you have to tap into that strength. Get yourself for the success that is coming to you- be your own cheerleader! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Ericaism on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: You’ll Be Okay [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Ericaism: Feel How You Feel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Wisdom During Disappointment [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch [PHOTOS]

Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch [PHOTOS]

Oprah Winfrey's Gospel Brunch celebrating her new book 'Wisdom of Sundays' on October 15, 2017 in Montecito, California.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 7 days ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17