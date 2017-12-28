[Interview] VPF 2018 New Year Celebration

Victorious Praise Fellowship is inviting everyone to join them in bringing in the New Year of 2018 at VPF – 2116 Page Rd. Durham 27703

Sunday service 8am

Sunday morning at 10am with special guest National recording artist Ruth LaOntra

Sunday 8pm Watch Night Service with musical guest: GI (God’s Image) and Marshetta Parker and ministry from Superintendent Wil and Dr. Grace Nichols.

Listen as Melissa talks with Supt. Wil Nichols about their New Year celebration.

Go to http://www.VictoriousPraise.org or call 919-957-7500 for more information.

