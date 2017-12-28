Gene Moore On The Artists Who Made “Deposits” In His Life [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Gene Moore chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new single, “Recover.” He talks about being a child of pastors, and originally getting degree in media without considering ever being a singer as a career. Gene explained that he was “always that guy who liked to chill in the background, but God had other plans for him.” He also laughed about what he always got in trouble for doing in church as a kid.
Gene also shares his realization that there’s no reason to be afraid, because God calls you to the stage and gives you what you need. He recalls how it felt to get the call from Motown to do an album after putting in so much time as a background singer, and feeling like he didn’t deserve it initially. He talks about the artists he has served as a background singer, started out singing with Kirk Franklin and, India Arie, artists who were able to “put that deposit” in him and encourage him to continue pursuing his dreams. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
