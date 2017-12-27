Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And It Didn’t Go Over Well

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And It Didn’t Go Over Well

Hilarious.

News One

Posted 18 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

It seems like Donald Trump is being forced to do some presidential duties and people are giving him the serious side-eye. Yesterday, 45 released a brief statement on Kwanzaa. Immediately, Twitter noticed how the handful of words did not appear to be in his voice. One Twitter user wrote, “a bad lip sync. The Milli Vanilli of press releases.” See below:

The President got slammed on Twitter. Here some of the greatest hits:

Also, we can’t forget in 2011 when Trump wrongfully accused President Obama of issuing a statement for Kwanzaa and not Christmas, which was a lie. The Internet has a long memory, Mr. Trump. See below and note how he misspelled Kwanzaa.

Speaking of Kwanzaa, this is the second day and it represents self-determination. Happy Kwanzaa!

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And It Didn’t Go Over Well

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 6 days ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17