Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And It Didn’t Go Over Well

It seems like Donald Trump is being forced to do some presidential duties and people are giving him the serious side-eye. Yesterday, 45 released a brief statement on Kwanzaa. Immediately, Twitter noticed how the handful of words did not appear to be in his voice. One Twitter user wrote, “a bad lip sync. The Milli Vanilli of press releases.” See below:

This isn’t even close to his voice. It’s basically a bad lip sync. The Milli Vanilli of press releases, if you will. pic.twitter.com/iQbKQDSsNO — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 26, 2017

The President got slammed on Twitter. Here some of the greatest hits:

I will bet every dollar I have and all my worldly possessions that Trump doesn't know how to spell Kwanzaa, let alone explain what it is, let alone know it exists, let alone that this press release was written. https://t.co/Slk89NUD1Q — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 26, 2017

Now we all know if Trump had actually written that tweet he would have had to ask what is "Kwanzaa?… Did Obama create it and if so can I repeal and replace with his name or have one of the 7 days renamed in his honor for "allowing" it to go forward. — 3031 Spirits Fusion (@PAGilmore_CEO) December 26, 2017

More like statement from someone in press office, trump thinks Kwanzaa is a country in new zealand — Lori King (@1loriking) December 26, 2017

You know very well Trump didn't write that Kwanzaa tweet. First of all, it's far too articulate and well-phrased.#Velshiruhle — Mike Mitchell (@mikemitchellnyc) December 26, 2017

I betcha #Trump had.no idea about Kwanzaa till Omarosa told him! lol. https://t.co/xYQAUPJYUg — Sharjonmil (@SharjohnsonMil) December 27, 2017

Also, we can’t forget in 2011 when Trump wrongfully accused President Obama of issuing a statement for Kwanzaa and not Christmas, which was a lie. The Internet has a long memory, Mr. Trump. See below and note how he misspelled Kwanzaa.

What a convenient mistake: @BarackObama issued a statement for Kwanza but failed to issue one for Christmas. http://t.co/DodG53Rx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2011

Speaking of Kwanzaa, this is the second day and it represents self-determination. Happy Kwanzaa!

