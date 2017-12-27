Travis Greene Explains Why He’s Not Just A Brand, He’s A Movement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Travis Greene explains why, as an artist, his brand is a movement. He talks about the messages himself and his brand encourage- free will, love, and full enjoyment of the life God has for you. That is much more than branding- it’s a movement, he explains.

Follow @GetUpErica

Through his music, teaching God’s word, and walking the very walk he sings about, Travis Greene is encouraging you to enjoy living. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of Travis’ message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Travis Greene & Erica Campbell Goof Off Behind The Scenes! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Travis Greene On Music Of Today That Empowers Women & Girls [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Travis Greene On How It Feels To Be “Living Inside The Dream” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]