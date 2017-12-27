Get Up Erica
Travis Greene Explains Why He’s Not Just A Brand, He’s A Movement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 17 hours ago
Travis Greene explains why, as an artist, his brand is a movement. He talks about the messages himself and his brand encourage- free will, love, and full enjoyment of the life God has for you. That is much more than branding- it’s a movement, he explains.

Through his music, teaching God’s word, and walking the very walk he sings about, Travis Greene is encouraging you to enjoy living. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of Travis’ message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

