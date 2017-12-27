Cary Woman Charged For Locking 10 Year Old Outside In The Cold

It has been reported that a Cary woman was charged with misdemeanor child abuse for locking a 10 year old outside in the cold.

WRAL TV 5 reported that according to an arrest warrant 43 year old Susan Dewless locked the 10 year old outside her home for several hours in the cold on Christmas. Dewless was released on a $5,000 bond and ordered not to have any contact with the child.

