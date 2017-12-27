Erica Campbell Explains How She Introduced Her Children To God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

While some families might grapple with deciding when and how to introduce religion into their children’s lives, for Erica Campbell it was a no-brainer. Why wouldn’t you, she asks, tell your children who is responsible for their lives and the world around them?

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of Erica’s thought-provoking parenting advice in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

