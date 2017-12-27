Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Erica Campbell Explains How She Introduced Her Children To God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

While some families might grapple with deciding when and how to introduce religion into their children’s lives, for Erica Campbell it was a no-brainer. Why wouldn’t you, she asks, tell your children who is responsible for their lives and the world around them?

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of Erica’s thought-provoking parenting advice in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF Cheers Erica Campbell Up With A Song About His Christmas Plans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell: “There’s Nothing Else To Try But God” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Recalls How Her Family Made Thoughts Count For Christmas [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 5 days ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17