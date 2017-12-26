Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell: “There’s Nothing Else To Try But God” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
Erica Campbell talks about the way God and His word are showing up not just in the church and on gospel radio, but in music by artists like Kanye West and Chance The Rapper. Erica remarks on how the world outside of exclusively Christian spaces are calling out for God’s presence and letting the world know that God really does love them. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this discussion on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

