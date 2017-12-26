Travis Greene On Music Of Today That Empowers Women & Girls [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Travis Greene talks about the music of today that empowers women and girls like his own mother, sister and wife. He talks about Bruno Mars‘ “Just The Way You Are” and how it echoes the sentiments in the bible about beauty and being made in the image of our Creator.

