Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Travis Greene On Music Of Today That Empowers Women & Girls [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Travis Greene talks about the music of today that empowers women and girls like his own mother, sister and wife. He talks about Bruno Mars‘ “Just The Way You Are” and how it echoes the sentiments in the bible about beauty and being made in the image of our Creator.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Travis Greene On Realizing He Was Naive About How People Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Travis Greene & Erica Campbell Goof Off Behind The Scenes! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Travis Greene Reveals The Bible Story That Inspired “You Waited” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

46 photos Launch gallery

25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 5 days ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17