Conservative Black Pastor Suddenly Realizes He Can't Support Donald Trump

Conservative Black Pastor Suddenly Realizes He Can’t Support Donald Trump

Posted December 26, 2017
In case you missed it, earlier this month a conservative Black pastor — who once thanked God for electing 45  — had a come to Jesus moment. He no longer supports Donald Trump. A little too late isn’t it, bruh?

The Reverend O’Neal Dozier from the Worldwide Christian Center in Pompano Beach, Florida, who was a Republican for 30 years, told Newsweek, “He has substantiated an erroneous belief that the Republican Party is prejudiced against Black people. Black people want absolutely nothing to do with him.” Dozier admitted that the president had “racist tendencies” but thought  like the “white people from the ’60s and ’70s,” he would “reverse his views concerning Black people.” In what Jim Crow universe did this pastor believe Trump would suddenly get less racist when he gained more power?

Dozier also said, “I saw after he was elected that he has not changed. He is always attacking people of color.” He didn’t notice him attacking President Obama, by saying he wasn’t born in America? What about claiming a judge cannot do his job because of his Mexican heritage? What about saying the Central Park Five are guilty when they have been exonerated, even after their childhood was taken away from them in the prison system? This was all before Trump was elected. Watch more of Dozier’s explanation below:

This pastor should have done his research before throwing support behind  Trump, especially in a swing state like Florida. Dozier refuses to join the Democratic party and is now an independent.

 

 

SOURCE: Newsweek

