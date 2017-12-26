Local
Home > Local

Tips On Biggest Return Day Of Year

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
THANKSGIVING DAY SHOPPING

Source: Brent Lewis / Getty

 

Today the stores will be filled with “gift getters” returning things that they may not have been totally satisfied with.

Americans return nearly $90 billion worth of gifts over the holiday season, and the day after Christmas is usually when shoppers make their returns.

My firends at ABC 11 have put together some tips to make sure your returns are quick and easy:

First, make sure you check the company’s return policy and deadline for returns. You may be eligible for returns with free shipping.

For the most part, if you have a receipt or purchased with a debit or credit card, you’ll receive a full refund. Some stores offer store credit.

At Target, if you have a receipt, items can be returned within one year. Unopened items in new condition may be returned within 90 days.

Most items sold at Toys “R” Us qualify for a 90-day return period. But items like cameras and video game hardware must be returned within 30 days.

Walmart’s policy varies depending on the item. Some fall under a 15-day return window, while other items can be returned within 30 days.

Read more at ABC11.com

Christmas returns

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tips On Biggest Return Day Of Year

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 4 days ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17