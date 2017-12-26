Local
NCDOT To Treat Roads For Possible Upcoming Wintry Mix

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Winter Storm Affects Large Swath Of Southern States

NCDOT maintenance crews in Wake County will be treating roads Tuesday in anticipation of possible snow later in the week.

Local meteorologist have predicted the possibility of snow later this week and now the NCDOT is taking precautions to keep drivers safe.

Read more at ABC11.com

