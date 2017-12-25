Joy Living: Joy And Truth Go Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

A lot of us are happy with a lie, but that isn’t real joy, because joy and truth go together. Erica explains that when she is honest with herself, she feels really good about that. A lot of the times, when you find that you can’t attain the joy you want, that might be a sign that you’ve got to clean some things up.
Get it off your chest and free yourself. Don’t lose your joy just because you don’t want to tell the truth. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
