UK Royal Wears Blackface Brooch, Offers Lame Apology To Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is about join the royal family as Prince Harry‘s wife, but some people in the fam might need some cultural competency training, especially Princess Michael of Kent. Yeah, we don’t know who she is either, but her government name is Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz and she is married to the Queen’s first cousin.

For a lunch at Buckingham Palace, where Princess Michael of Kent was reportedly going to meet Meghan Markle for the first time, she wore a blackamoor-style brooch on her coat. Blackamoor art depicts African people as exoticized figures and is considered offensive. NYU describes blackamoor art as “Gaudy by nature, and uncomfortably dated — a bit like the American lawn jockey, or Aunt Jemima doll.” Blackamoor is basically the blackface of European art. See Princess Michael of Kent wearing the brooch below.

According to CNN.com, Princess Michael of Kent has apologized via her rep on Friday, “The brooch was a gift and had been worn many times before. Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offense.” What an awful apology. “I’ve worn my racist ornaments before!” Many people aren’t happy with her, including former royal chef Darren McGrady:

Appalling show of disrespect and jealousy from Princess Michael of Kent. She has never gotten over being the "foreigner not really welcome into the family" Meghan however will be welcomed with open arms and adored by everyone. — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) December 22, 2017

She is also getting a rightful dragging on Twitter:

How is there any doubt with a brooch like that? I mean, it's obviously a human black face! — John Carvalho (@John_P_Carvalho) December 23, 2017

It was shocking for me to think anybody in the 21st century could look at a literal black face brooch and think, "Oh this is totally cool to wear for Christmas lunch!" — Jessica Jewett Jones (@JJ9828) December 22, 2017

oh my god someone wore a blackface brooch to the christmas lunch with megan and harry lmao this must break some sort of record — Circus Musical Is Good Now (@KendraJames_) December 22, 2017

And for anyone who thinks the brooch isn’t a European version of blackface, read the clap back here:

Blackamoor memorabilia is considered offensive, much like blackface in theater. It's a symbol of racial oppression and exploitation. She knew what she was doing wearing that brooch. — twinsmom60 (@kim_mathiot) December 23, 2017

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to marry on May 19, 2018. Message to everyone in the royal family: No blackface or blackamoor brooches at the wedding of the mixed-race princess.

