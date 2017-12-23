Oil Refinery Employee Praises God And Gives Powerful Testimony In Christian Rap [VIDEO]

A video of an oil refinery employee is going viral after he delivered a Christian rap song like one we have never heard before. The Facebook video of Big Sam has been viewed over 21,000 time and has been shared over 570 times. In the song he shares a testimony of loving God and how he has been there for him through many trials.

The lyrics to his song say, “No matter what they say, no matter what they do, I’m going to be my trust in you.” Sam in the song talks about his father having anger issues and how he was broken inside for a long time of life. He testifies about how he asked God for help and was blessed in his life. Since the video has been posted a GoFundMe was made for Big Sam.

