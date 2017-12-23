Get Up Erica
Pastor That Passed Away From ALS Found Strength To Still Preach The Word Of God

The Light NC staff

Posted December 23, 2017
Bible

Mark Judy was known for being a man that could heal and help people with his words. Judy was a pastor and delivered an amazing word earlier this month to his congregation. For six years he battled ALS and for a while preached from his wheelchair.

According to Greenfield Reporter, Judy died from the disease. Many members of his Greenfield church spoke about how his disease didn’t take away his faith. During his last sermon on Dec. 3rd he thanked God for helping him through everything.

They recall him saying, “Realizing that any Sunday may be my last Sunday to preach, it’s very easy for me to understand what I must preach, and that is Christ. Help me to do that for as long as you have me here.” To his congregation Judy was incredible and a true blessing. We will keep his family, friends and congregation in our prayers.

