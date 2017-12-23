What Happened When Marvin Sapp & Fred Hammond Reunited [VIDEO]

If you’re doing work it will come to a halt once you put on this video. Marvin Sapp is known for being amazing on social media with his messages, videos and live performances. Recently, Sapp went live on Facebook and was joined by Take 6 as well as Fred Hammond.
On the post he wrote, “Friendship in the industry of Gospel Music. #Take6 #FredHammond and myself at the Kennedy Center in DC. #BehindTheScenes #25yrsStrong.” They all were on their phones and then began to sing a melody fans will never forget. This magical moment was filled with their beautiful voices, making great music while praising God in a holiday tune. The video has been viewed over 32,000 times and the comments are through the roof with fans wanting them to go on the road. Listen and let us know your thoughts.
